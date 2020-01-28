DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $139.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.45.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $133.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $112.86 and a 12-month high of $134.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,945,000 after buying an additional 126,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,522,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,701,000 after buying an additional 52,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,290,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,594,000 after buying an additional 216,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

