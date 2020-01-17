Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.42 ($36.54).

Shares of Duerr stock opened at €29.53 ($34.34) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. Duerr has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a one year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

