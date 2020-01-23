Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.42 ($36.54).

Shares of ETR:DUE traded down €0.86 ($1.00) on Wednesday, hitting €28.32 ($32.93). 309,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.80. Duerr has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a one year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

