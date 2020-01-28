Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

DUK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,494. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

