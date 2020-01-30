Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Duke Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 174.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

NYSE:DRE opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $36.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

