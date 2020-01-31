Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Receives $34.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.66.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRE. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of DRE opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,278 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,214,000 after purchasing an additional 537,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,949,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio