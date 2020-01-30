Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.48-1.54 for the period. Duke Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.48-$1.54 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 3,189,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. ValuEngine cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?