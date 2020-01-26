Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.64), 282,541 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,614% from the average session volume of 16,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.70. The company has a market cap of $116.94 million and a P/E ratio of 23.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is 1.43%.

About Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited, formerly Praetorian Resources Limited, is a closed-ended investment holding company. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities to build a stable and reliable income for shareholders by seeking to invest in, long term, revenue-based royalties in private and/or public companies, and/or other alternative asset classes and/or financing instruments from time to time that bear similar risk and return characteristics to the investments in long term, revenue-based royalties.

