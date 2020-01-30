Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $262.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the lowest is $259.80 million. Duluth reported sales of $250.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $618.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.80 million to $619.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $667.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Duluth’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,285,682.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duluth by 753.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 116,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $8.68 on Monday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

