DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 1,252,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $384.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

