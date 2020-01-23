DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

DRRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 1,201,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. DURECT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 51.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis