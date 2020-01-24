DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.11

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $2.11. DURECT shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1,288,107 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 319.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

