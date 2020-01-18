DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.46. DURECT shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 3,876,710 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

The company has a market cap of $482.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

