DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Price Up 6%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 1,252,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,615,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on DURECT in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

The stock has a market cap of $407.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

