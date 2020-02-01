DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DWS. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.89 ($41.73).

Shares of ETR:DWS traded up €0.82 ($0.95) on Thursday, reaching €35.89 ($41.73). 258,041 shares of the company traded hands. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a fifty-two week high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.17 and its 200-day moving average is €29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

