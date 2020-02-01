DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.89 ($41.73).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €35.89 ($41.73). The company had a trading volume of 258,041 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €23.20 ($26.98) and a 52 week high of €36.51 ($42.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.26 and a 200-day moving average of €29.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

