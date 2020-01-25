DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.21 ($40.94).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of DWS stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting €32.45 ($37.73). The company had a trading volume of 124,833 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.52. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a one year high of €34.18 ($39.74).

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

