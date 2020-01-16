DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 1,911,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 225.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 336,224 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 93.3% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 24.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

