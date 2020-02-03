DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Receives $45.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 74,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,448. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $610.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

