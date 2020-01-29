DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Up 17.9% in January

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,700 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXPE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.44 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

