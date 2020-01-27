DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXPE. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $664.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. DXP Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

