Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Up 19.7%

Shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) rose 19.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.25, approximately 726,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 117,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

DYAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dawson James initiated coverage on Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 469.88%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Also, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $91,200.00. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

