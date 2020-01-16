Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,365. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

