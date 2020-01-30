dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Shares Up 7.3%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) shares shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88, 555,702 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,292,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a market cap of $316.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

