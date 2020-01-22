Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $2.30 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLNG remained flat at $$2.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 57,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

