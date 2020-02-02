Dynagas LNG Partners (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (OTCMKTS:AVACF) shot up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.98, 2,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, and Asia. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

