Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its Q3 guidance at $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.23-0.24 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DT stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

