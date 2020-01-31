Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million to $148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.88 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.28 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.39.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?