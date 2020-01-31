Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 80496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

