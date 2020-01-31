Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Up 1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $31.31, approximately 34,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,727,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,870,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dynatrace by 681.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

