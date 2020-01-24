Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $27.88, approximately 1,915,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,856,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

