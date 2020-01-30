Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $542.2 million to $543.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.42 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Dynatrace stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,579. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

