Dynatrace’s (DT) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their positive rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

