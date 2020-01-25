Dynatrace’s (NYSE:DT) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 28th

Dynatrace’s (NYSE:DT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 28th. Dynatrace had issued 35,609,612 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $569,753,792 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

