Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives $3.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

DYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Dynatronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Dynatronics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 42,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

