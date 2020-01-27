Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Down 39.9% in January

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Dynatronics stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.89. 4,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.07. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

