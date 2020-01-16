Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT remained flat at $$0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. Research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

