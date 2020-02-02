Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,376,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,029% from the previous session’s volume of 298,929 shares.The stock last traded at $0.98 and had previously closed at $0.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.07.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

