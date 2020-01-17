Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post sales of $11.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.83 million to $12.00 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $5.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $36.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $36.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.44 million, with estimates ranging from $69.47 million to $71.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,516. The stock has a market cap of $480.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.59. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

