DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Trading 16.8% Higher

DynTek Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE)’s stock price was up 16.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.02, approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DynTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.35.

DynTek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve