DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.81 ($70.71).

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €56.70 ($65.93). 332,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.95. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

