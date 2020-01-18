DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.47 ($19.15).

Shares of ETR:DIC traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €15.68 ($18.23). The company had a trading volume of 463,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a 12-month high of €16.20 ($18.84). The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.59.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

