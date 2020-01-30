e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,794. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $785.48 million, a P/E ratio of 523.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $807,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,711,089 shares of company stock valued at $58,658,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

