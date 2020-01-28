e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $785.00 million, a P/E ratio of 522.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,711,089 shares of company stock worth $58,658,955. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

