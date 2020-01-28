E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.06 ($11.70).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.47 ($12.18) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.14.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

