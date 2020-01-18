E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

EOAN stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, reaching €10.19 ($11.85). 12,774,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.11.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

