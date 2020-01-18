E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €10.19 ($11.85). The stock had a trading volume of 12,774,258 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.11. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?