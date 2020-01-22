E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.30 by UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.30 ($10.81) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.26 ($11.93) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.12. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

