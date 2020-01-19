E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.10

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $11.23. E.On shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 8 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

