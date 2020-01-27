Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBMT shares. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of EBMT opened at $22.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.55. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a support level?